18/10/2017
Taste of success at Hawke's Bay wine awards
Close to 500 people clinked wine glasses at the region's ultimate wine celebration last night, the 17th annual Hawke's Bay A&P Bayleys Wine Awards. Te Awa's Single Estate Gimblett Gravels Hawke's Bay Merlot Cabernet Sauvignon 2015 was named this year's Champion Wine of the Show. Source, NZ Herald.