|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index18/10/2017
Viticulture resurgence, Akarua invests
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
The Cromwell Basin is enjoying a resurgence in investment and development. Mark Naismith, Akarua Winery's vineyard manager since 2013, is embarking on his fifth vintage with the company and says the resurgence in development is primarily, but not only, focused on the wine industry. Source, Stuff.