««« return to Daily Wine News index

WA's top 50 wineries revealed

The sniffing, swirling and spitting is done and it's now time to savour the flavour of the state's 50 highest-pointed wines. In 2017, there were 965 entries for the show from 137 wineries, with 68 gold medals awarded, 162 silver and 387 bronze. Source, WA Today.