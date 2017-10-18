|Grapegrower & Winemaker
WA's top 50 wineries revealed
The sniffing, swirling and spitting is done and it's now time to savour the flavour of the state's 50 highest-pointed wines. In 2017, there were 965 entries for the show from 137 wineries, with 68 gold medals awarded, 162 silver and 387 bronze. Source, WA Today.