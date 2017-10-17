|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index17/10/2017
Generations of Champagne production
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
In July this year the Rapeneau family who are the producers of Champagne Comte De Noiron won the Best Sparkling Winemaker of The Year at the International Wine Challenge. The Shout sat down with Christophe Rapeneau to find out more.