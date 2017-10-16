|Grapegrower & Winemaker
17/10/2017
Is Texas the next region to watch for?
Everything may be bigger in Texas, but the state’s wines can be surprisingly light on their feet. With many areas that are hot and dry, the state shows an affinity for Old World varieties common to regions such as Southern France and Spain. Source, Wine Enthusiast Magazine.