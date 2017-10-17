Daily Wine News

17/10/2017

Dire drought threatens South Africa

Yields in the wine beverage market will be down as much as 25% to 50% next year. A significant drop in yield on an already unprofitable model, means the industry will take a serious hit in 2018. The lack of rain during winter has left vines across the Cape without the required water reserves through summer. Source, MoneyWeb.

