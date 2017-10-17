|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index17/10/2017
Durable timber to benefit vineyards
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Farm foresters will get a close look at naturally durable timbers that provide a chemical-free alternative to treated wood during a field day at a property near Bulls. Durable timbers provide a chemcial-free alternative for treated posts and have the attention of many users, such as vineyard owners. Source, Stuff .