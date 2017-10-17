|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Former tourism boss joins Wine Marlborough board
The former tourism boss for Marlborough has joined the team behind promoting Marlborough as New Zealand's leading wine region. Former Destination Marlborough general manager Tracy Johnston was voted onto the Wine Marlborough board last month. Source, Stuff.