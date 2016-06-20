|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Biosecurity tips
Tip#9: Early in the growing season is the best time to identify Eutypa symptoms and assess infection of your blocks. http://research.wineaustralia.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/20160621_Eutypa-dieback-best-practice-management-guide.pdf #Vinehealth www.vinehealth.com.au