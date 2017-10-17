««« return to Daily Wine News index

McWilliams wine group chooses UK supplier

McWilliam’s Wines Group will be joining the Enotria&Coe portfolio in November 2017.

The partnership will see Enotria&Coe representing both the company’s flagship McWilliam’s brand and their iconic Mount Pleasant collections in the UK both the on and off trade, solidifying Enotria&Coe’s portfolio of Australian producers.

“We’re thrilled to be working with this iconic Australian wine family. The breadth and scope of their range, focused on premium NSW regions, is hugely exciting," said Enotria&Coe Buyer, Maggie Macpherson.

"Additionally, having the opportunity to distribute the wines from Mount Pleasant is a buyer’s dream! We’re looking forward to taking these wines and their stories to the market, and working in partnership to build compelling brands with a focus on customer needs and consumer experience.”

“We feel that Enotria&Coe has the right strategic thinking, drive and reach to share with the market our vision for an elevated expression of Australian wines," said winemaker Scott McWilliam.

Enotria&Coe said they see great opportunities for MWG in the market and look forward to building the fine reputation of iconic Australian wines such as Mount Pleasant, which was named Winery of the Year in the Halliday Wine Companion 2017, and its 2014 Maurice O’Shea Shiraz gained 99 points.