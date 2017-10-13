Daily Wine News

13/10/2017

Tanker driver stole thousands of litres of wine

A tanker driver was arrested last week after allegedly siphoning off several thousand litres of wine into a basement on his parents' property near Carcassonne, south west France. The driver has likely been appropriating hundreds of litres of wine over the course of several months, or possibly years. Source, Decanter.

