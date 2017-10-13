|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Why the wine industry is failing women
Despite high numbers of women enrolling in oenology and viticulture courses in Australia, only 9% of winemakers and 10% of viticulturalists are female. And, worryingly, the number of women in the wine industry is thought to be in decline. Source, Just Drinks.