13/10/2017
Vineyards may have stopped fires worsening
Christian Palmaz used hoes, shovels and rakes to keep flames from his family's 19th-century vineyard estate home on the flanks of Mt. St. George in eastern Napa County. But he didn't have to worry about his vines. They're green, very much alive. Source, LA Times.