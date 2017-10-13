|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Napa Valley's $74 billion industry hit hard
The fires ravaging Northern California stand to leave the area's renowned wine industry with damage that will be felt long after the final flames burn out. Though the majority of grapes have already been picked for the season, the smoke effects on those remaining may mean they have to be thrown out. Source, The Sydney Morning Herald.