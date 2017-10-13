|Grapegrower & Winemaker
North Canterbury winery takes top awards
North Canterbury winery Waipara Hills was the big winner at the New Zealand Aromatic Wine Competition and Canterbury Wine Competition judging weekend in Christchurch recently. Nearly 300 wines were judged over two days by a blind panel of international and national wine judges. Source, Scoop