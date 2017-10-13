|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Hawke's Bay wine production drops in 2017
The news was revealed recently by Hawke’s Bay Winegrowers Association chairman, Michael Henley, when speaking to the New Zealand Herald. According to the newspaper, the heavy rainfall during the harvest in March created some lower than normal volumes for growers. Source, The Drinks Business