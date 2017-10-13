««« return to Daily Wine News index

ASVO workshop in Adelaide

Registrations are now open for the Australian Society of Viticulture and Oenology (ASVO), Oenology Seminar, “Sensory evaluation – a taste of the science” to be held on Wednesday 15th November at the Waite Campus, Adelaide.

Local and international guest speakers will report on the most recent developments in sensory science and provide updates on innovative methods of sensory evaluation that will be of interest and value to all practising winemakers. “We will be investigating both the potential for success and pitfalls of sensory evaluation – our most important winemaking tool.” said ASVO Director David Wollan.

Seminar highlights:

A comparison of traditional sensory approaches with rapid methods such as Rate-All-That-Apply (RATA)

The use of ‘PanelCheck’, an open source free statistical software, to evaluate the performance of trained sensory panellists.

The influence of culture and other contexts on wine aroma descriptors

The interaction of language and sensory factors on the preferences of Chinese wine consumers.

It’s not all lectures. Seminar attendees will test several sensory methodologies in a practical wine tasting workshop and, as an added challenge, with olive oil. The results of these will be analysed and reported back to participants to illustrate the strengths and weaknesses of a large ‘sensory panel’.

Space in the practical workshop is strictly limited and will fill on a first come, first served basis. Take a look at the program and register early to avoid disappointment.