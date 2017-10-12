««« return to Daily Wine News index

Blue Pyrenees wine awarded best red blend

Blue Pyrenees Estate are thrilled to announce that the Blue Pyrenees Estate Red 2013 (RRP $42) was awarded the trophy for Best Red Blend at the 2017 Six Nations Wine Challenge, presented last night at the Four Seasons Hotel in Sydney.



An invitational competition designed to highlight the best of New World wines, the Six Nations Wine Challenge showcases wine from Australia, New Zealand, Chile, South Africa, United States and Canada.



The most influential wine judge from each of the leading New World wine countries was invited to list their top 100 wines covering 16 typical classes, these 6 judges being Huon Hooke (Aus), Bob Campbell MW (NZ), Eduardo Brethauer (Chile), Michael Fridjhon (SA), Patrick Comiskey (USA) and Christopher Waters (Canada).

CEO and Chief winemaker Andrew Koerner accepted the Best Red Blend trophy last night. “We are thrilled to receive this award. It makes me tremendously proud to know that our Estate Red is deemed to be a New World Champion amongst impressive company from six countries. This accolade reaffirms the Estate Red’s place as one of Australia’s benchmark red wines.”



Only made it in the best vintages, Estate Red has been a flagship of the range since its inaugural 1982 vintage release and encapsulates the winemaking ethos of Blue Pyrenees Estate. The Estate combines the vineyard’s best Cabernet Sauvignon (73%), Merlot (19%), Shiraz (4%) and Malbec (4%) in seamless blend to create this quintessentially Australian red wine.



In other results, Best White Wine and Wine of Show was awarded to fellow Australians Xanadu for their Reserve Chardonnay 2015. Best Red of Show was Elephant Hill Syrah 2014, while The Nation of Show was awarded to New Zealand.

For a full list of the medal winners and trophy recipients please visit the Six Nations Wine Challenge website,

www.sixnationswinechallenge.com.au