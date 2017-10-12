|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Fortified wines are making a comeback
A nip of sherry often evokes memories of a sticky screw-top bottle left to drip on your grandma’s doily-laden kitchen table. Not a slick city bar. Fortified wines are nothing new: they have roots in ancient Greece. But recent times have seen a renaissance of the habitually misunderstood beverage class. Source, Broadsheet.