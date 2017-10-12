Daily Wine News

12/10/2017

Port Nelson cuts wine industry carbon footprint

The success of a Port Nelson initiative to reduce the carbon footprint of New Zealand's growing wine industry, has been recognised with another national award. The company's "QuayConnect" service has more than halved truck journeys between the port and the country's largest wine producing region of Marlborough, since it began in February last year. Source, Stuff.

