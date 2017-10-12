|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index12/10/2017
Port Nelson cuts wine industry carbon footprint
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
The success of a Port Nelson initiative to reduce the carbon footprint of New Zealand's growing wine industry, has been recognised with another national award. The company's "QuayConnect" service has more than halved truck journeys between the port and the country's largest wine producing region of Marlborough, since it began in February last year. Source, Stuff.