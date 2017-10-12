««« return to Daily Wine News index

Help shape Victoria's future energy plans

Agriculture Victoria is working closely with the Victorian Farmers Federation to get a better understanding of on-farm energy use.



Global energy prices are rising and we know this is a significant issue for our farmers, who contribute more than $13 billion to Victoria’s economy.



Agriculture Victoria today released an on-line farmer survey to understand on-farm energy use better and the costs to our agricultural businesses (including viticulture). Responses will help inform future programs designed specifically to support Victorian producers.



Some of the questions include:



• What actions are farmers taking to reduce their energy use or costs?

• Are farmers producing energy on-farm?

• How do farmers access information about saving money on energy and fuel bills, energy efficiency and alternative energy sources?



Megan Higson, Director Agriculture and Food Industries Policy for Agriculture Victoria, said details from as many farms as possible were needed to better understand their energy mix, use and costs.



“Energy is a key input cost on-farm and we’re keen to see what can be done to help producers. All farms and farmers are different, help us understand your experience by completing this survey.”



The survey can be completed anonymously. All details will be treated confidentially and will only be used for the purpose of this survey.



The survey is open to all Victorian farmers until November 6, 2017.

Farmers can access the survey at www.agriculture.vic.gov.au/energysurvey