|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index10/10/2017
Bay of Plenty wins gold twice
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
A Bay of Plenty wine has won gold in two New Zealand awards. Leveret Estate Winery has been awarded a gold medal for its 2017 Falconhead Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc at both the 2107 New World Wine Awards and the New Zealand International Wine Show. Source, NZ Herald.