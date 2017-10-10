Daily Wine News

10/10/2017

Why does wine on a plane taste different?

When the rolling cart of drinks came your way on your last flight, maybe you ordered a wine. Did you like the wine, and if so, did you write down the name or snap a picture, and track it down when you landed? Did you still like it? If not, don't blame the airline's wine buyer. Don't even blame the wine. Blame the airplane. Source, Stuff.

