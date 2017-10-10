|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Frost fans cause upset
Two separate vineyard frost fan applications in the Barossa's east which were given approval last week have been met with angst from nearby neighbours. Both applications were agreed to by the Barossa Assessment Panel, formerly known as the Development Assessment Panel. Source, The Barossa Herald.