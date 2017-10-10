|Grapegrower & Winemaker
WA Chardonnay dominates national circuit
The West’s Chardonnays are improving year by year in every price range. Once again, as they did 10 and 15 years ago, Margaret River’s Chardonnays are dominating the masked national wine show circuit, despite producing just 2.1 per cent of the grape in Australia. Source, Community News Group.