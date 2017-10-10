|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index10/10/2017
Australian wines taking on America
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
"Maybe your idea of Australian wine is Yellow Tail, or maybe you picture an in-your-face monster Shiraz so thick and fruity you could practically sip it from a spoon. If you think those examples define Down Under wines, you couldn’t be more wrong." Source, Bloomberg.