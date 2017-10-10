««« return to Daily Wine News index

Grapevine Pinot Gris symptoms reported

In recent weeks, symptoms similar to those of Grapevine Pinot Gris Virus (GPGV) have been reported in Tempranillo, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Viognier and Cabernet Sauvignon vines.

These cases have been reported to the Exotic Plant Pest Hotline, on 1800 084 881.

Note that test results are pending and presence of GPGV has not yet been confirmed.

Growers are strongly encouraged to check vines for symptoms of possible GPGV as soon as possible. New information suggests that the best time to observe symptoms of GPGV is when shoots are between 5 and 18 cm long. After this time it may be more difficult to detect.



Growers are strongly urged to take the following action:

Check ALL varieties for symptoms of GPGV as soon as shoots are longer than 5 cm. Tag shoots and vines that show symptoms. Take a photo if possible, for future reference. This will allow identification of symptomatic shoots later if testing cannot be carried out immediately. Report any suspicious symptoms to the Exotic Plant Pest Hotline, 1800 084 881. Continue monitoring these vines and record any abnormalities in vine growth and yield.

Reporting suspicious symptoms via the hotline will improve knowledge about the distribution of GPGV in Australia and assist with development of management guidelines for the virus.



Grapevine Pinot Gris Virus symptoms including stunted shoots (left) and leaf mottling and deformation (middle and right) Source: Dr. Pasquale Saldarelli, Senior Scientist/Virologist, Istituto per la Protezione Sostenibile delle Piante, Bari, Italy.



More information is available from the AWRI’s fact sheet on GPGV.



For any questions, contact Andrew Weeks, CEO of Australian Vignerons on 0403 520 242.