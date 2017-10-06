|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Dal Zotto Wines in partnership for international fellowship
Dal Zotto Wines in partnership with the International Specialised Skills Institute (ISS Institute) is offering an international fellowship worth $12,500 to encourage regional Victorians to develop social and economic skills through innovative practices and leadership. Source, The Shout