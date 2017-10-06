|Grapegrower & Winemaker
NZ wine's newest fine wine player
It is 18 years since Steve Smith co-founded Craggy Range, a venture that married his vision (and subsequent sweat) to the financial backing of the Peabody family. The relationship ended when Smith extricated himself completely from the business in 2015. Now Smith gives the lowdown on his new wine venture, a partnership between himself and American Brian Sheth. Source, Stuff