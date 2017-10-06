|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Stars align for prizewinning Pinot Noir
Wild Earth Wines, near Cromwell, has had a good haul of gold medals this month. Its 2015 yet-to-be-released Pinot Noir won the only Central Otago gold awarded in the 2017 Decanter Asia Wine Awards earlier this month, and it was the first time it had entered that competition. Source, Otage Daily Times