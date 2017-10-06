««« return to Daily Wine News index

Could UberVINO bring more tourists to WA wineries?

Swan Valley winemakers hope the launch of a new Uber travel service will encourage visitors to the region. UberVINO launches in Perth today, giving small groups of up to four people an opportunity to explore the area with flexibility — all at the push of a button.Visitors, including overseas tourists, will be able to use the app to create their own itinerary with destinations including wineries. Source, The West Australian