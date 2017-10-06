««« return to Daily Wine News index

Charles Sturt Uni wines to be showcased

Charles Sturt University is known for many things, and soon they hope, it will also be known for producing boutique wines. Bathurst’s CSU campus will throw open the doors for a free wine tasting event of its latest vintages. CSU winery sales co-ordinator Narrelle Ingold said the university was hoping to reignite the public’s passion for its wine. Source, The Western Advocate