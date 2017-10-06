««« return to Daily Wine News index

Wine on tap is the next big thing

“It’s just getting people to realise that even if it comes out of a keg, it can be the same, if not better quality than what comes out of the bottle,” said Philip Rich, general manager of wine for The Lucas Group. “The first screwcap wines came out in the early 2000s and diners would send it back. Seventeen years later, everyone accepts screw caps.” Source, News