6/10/2017
EU wine harvest set for 36-year low
Extreme weather, including heavy hailstorms, hard frosts and drought, has pushed the EU wine grape harvest to an historic low in 2017, the EU department for Agriculture and Rural Development has revealed. Source, The Drinks Business