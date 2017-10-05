|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index5/10/2017
Virginia wine month gets underway
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
The 29th Annual October Virginia Wine Month is bringing a month of special events at wineries, restaurants, hotels and wine bars, and dozens of wine festivals across the US state. This year’s theme is “Discover Your Local Crush". Source, WTOP