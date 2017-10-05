««« return to Daily Wine News index

European vine rules stunt Italian winemakers' ambitions

In the Italian valley where his family has made wine for 30 generations, Lamberto Frescobaldi says his growth plans are being hampered by new European Union rules. He asked to extend the vineyards where he produces Chianti, Sangiovese and Vermentino wines by 50 hectares this year, but was granted only 9,000 square meters by the Agriculture Ministry in Rome. Source, Yahoo7 News