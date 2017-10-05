|Grapegrower & Winemaker
5/10/2017
One in 10 people in Marlborough work in wine
Where would Marlborough be without wine? The wine sector pumps nearly half a billion dollars into the local economy a year. The industry has grown by 300 per cent since 2000. It employs one in 10 people. And it's only going to get bigger, says a new report by the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research (NZIER). Source, Stuff