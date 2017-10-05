|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Mussel shells used to control grass grubs in vineyards
Mussel shells are already used to control weeds in vineyards and now may be able to repel destructive grass grubs too, new Lincoln University research suggests. Using greenshell mussel in vineyards, although not a new practice, could be seen as a win for the aquaculture and wine industries, the study said. Source, Stuff