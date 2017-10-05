|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Riversdale Crater Chardonnay 2015 wins gold medal
A southern Tasmanian vineyard has struck gold at an acclaimed wine event in London. Cambridge’s Riversdale Estate, in the vine-rich Coal River Valley, picked up the top award for its 2015 Crater Chardonnay at the International Wine and Spirit Competition. Source, The Mercury