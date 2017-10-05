|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Penfolds release 2013 Grange
The 2013 Grange is the 63rd consecutive vintage of Australia’s most famous wine, which through a combination of consistency, clever marketing and tireless globetrotting by Mr Gago to take it to the world, has now become a global wine, with strong markets in Europe, the US and China. Source, The West Australian.