Tesla charging station at Barossa winery

Looking at the increasing popularity of electric-run vehicles and a passion for their tight-knit community has led one Barossa family-owned winery to install a Tesla vehicle charging station. Greenock’s Joseph and Sue Evans took up the state government’s offer to install an electric charging station at their Ballycroft Vineyard and Cellars. Source, The Barossa Herald