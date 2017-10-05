|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index5/10/2017
Tesla charging station at Barossa winery
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Looking at the increasing popularity of electric-run vehicles and a passion for their tight-knit community has led one Barossa family-owned winery to install a Tesla vehicle charging station. Greenock’s Joseph and Sue Evans took up the state government’s offer to install an electric charging station at their Ballycroft Vineyard and Cellars. Source, The Barossa Herald