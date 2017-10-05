««« return to Daily Wine News index

Altitude v latitude Pinot tasting

Is it altitude or latitude that good Pinot owes a debt of gratitude?

A comparison of Pinot Noirs sourced from high altitude Australian vineyards and those in cool climate latitudes will be the focus of the next regular tasting by Australia’s Wine & Viticulture Journal.

Wines eligible for the tasting must be made from fruit grown at 600m or more above sea level, or south of 37.5 degrees latitude.

For the altitude category, this means eligible wines can come from parts of the wine regions of Beechworth, the King Valley, Macedon, Strathbogie Ranges, Upper Goulburn, Canberra, Tumbarumba, Orange, Southern Highlands, New England and Granite Belt regions. The latitude category takes in parts of the Mornington Peninsula, Yarra Valley, Gippsland, Henty, Geelong, Mount Gambier and all of Tasmania.

Eligible producers interested in submitting their Pinot Noirs to the tasting are asked to register their interest with editor Sonya Logan via email ( ) by no later than next Thursday (12 October). Entry to the tasting is free.

Samples for the tasting will need to be received by no later than Thursday 2 November.

The results will be published in the November-December issue of the Wine & Viticulture Journal.

Meanwhile, the results of the Wine & Viticulture Journal’s recent small producer Chardonnay tasting has been published in its September-October issue which will be posted to subscribers in coming days.

To subscribe to the Wine & Viticulture Journal visit https://www.winetitlesbookstore.com.au/shop/wvj/