|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index29/09/2017
Learning by reading old wine books
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Wine writer Susan H. Gordon explains how she can't resist reading old books about wine. "I see them as concrete preservers of timeless information and forgotten wisdom, each one a snapshot of a particular moment in wine history once deemed important enough to merit paper and ink, and a commitment of both time and finances." Source, Forbes