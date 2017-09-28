Daily Wine News

29/09/2017

Learning by reading old wine books

Wine writer Susan H. Gordon explains how she can't resist reading old books about wine. "I see them as concrete preservers of timeless information and forgotten wisdom, each one a snapshot of a particular moment in wine history once deemed important enough to merit paper and ink, and a commitment of both time and finances." Source, Forbes

