29/09/2017
Inside Lafite’s Chinese wine project
The parent company of Château Lafite Rothschild opens up about its 10-year vineyard project in China and reveals plans to release its first Chinese fine wine next year. The Lafite China project, still known as Domaine de Penglai but likely to change name before the wine is released, is located near the city of Penglai on the Shandong Peninsula in eastern China. Source, Decanter