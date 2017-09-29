|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Hawke's Bay winery nets three golds in New York
Crownthorpe winery Monowai Estate has won three gold medals and been named Hawke's Bay Winery of the Year for the second time at the New York International Wine Competition. After picking up one gold medal and two bronzes at last year's competition, Monowai Estate owner and winemaker Emma Lowe said this year's results reflected a change in attitudes towards NZ wines in America. Source, The Country