29/09/2017

Grape expectations for vineyard AI

Artificial intelligence for testing wine grape quality is predicted to boost the industry's profits and cut back on manual labour. Lincoln University is developing a computerised system with electronic sensors that can accurately count and analyse grapes to assess the number, size and distribution of grape bunches. Source,

