Daily Wine News

««« return to Daily Wine News index

29/09/2017

Plan to turn grape marc into vitamins

Grape skin and seed waste from winemaking - called pomace or marc - has been identified for its health value. Australia's largest vitamin maker currently imports grape seed extract from France as no high-purity product is produced in Australia, however the vitamin heavyweight has flagged interest in establishing local supply chains for its raw ingredients. Source, Sky News

Seeley International

Flavourtech

New Holland

p>Bayer

Rowe Scientific

Braud

WID 2017