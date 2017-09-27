|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Plan to turn grape marc into vitamins
Grape skin and seed waste from winemaking - called pomace or marc - has been identified for its health value. Australia's largest vitamin maker currently imports grape seed extract from France as no high-purity product is produced in Australia, however the vitamin heavyweight has flagged interest in establishing local supply chains for its raw ingredients. Source, Sky News