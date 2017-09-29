««« return to Daily Wine News index

‘Drinky Bill’: Curious koala stops by winery

A curious koala has dropped by a Kangaroo Island winery for a sneaky sniff of a newly fermented wine. Video of the marsupial watching Adelaide winemaker Nick Dugmore extract a Chardonnay from a barrel was posted to YouTube earlier this week, where it has since been viewed hundreds of times. Source, Nine News