29/09/2017
‘Drinky Bill’: Curious koala stops by winery
A curious koala has dropped by a Kangaroo Island winery for a sneaky sniff of a newly fermented wine. Video of the marsupial watching Adelaide winemaker Nick Dugmore extract a Chardonnay from a barrel was posted to YouTube earlier this week, where it has since been viewed hundreds of times. Source, Nine News