Mixing wine and oysters a 'magnifique' combination

Oyster farmer Steve Feletti is a self-confessed Francophile, modelling his business at Bateman's Bay in NSW on the French oyster industry. Now, he has taken his obsession with all things Gallic a step further, producing Australia's first commercial crop of Piquepoul, a wine variety traditionally grown in the south of France as a match for oysters. Source, the, ABC