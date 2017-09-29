|Grapegrower & Winemaker
29/09/2017
South Australian wines finish on top
After a week of rigorous judging, the results of the 2017 Royal Adelaide Wine Show are finally in – and South
Australia has proven its claim as one of the great wine producing regions of the world.
South Australian producers dominated the trophy tally, with 15 of the 25 trophies awarded to the home state
at this morning’s presentation ceremony at the Adelaide Showground.
McLaren Vale’s Shingleback Wine has won the coveted Max Schubert Trophy for most outstanding red wine
in show with their 2016 Red Knot Grenache Shiraz Mourvedre.
Furthermore, Shingleback also took home the Tilbrook Rasheed Trophy for best Grenache or Grenache blend,
the Montgomery Trophy for best red wine under $20 and the Radoux Australia Trophy for best other red
blend, for their 2016 Local Heroes Shiraz Grenache.
Chairman of judges Michael Brajkovich MW said the judging team evaluated 2,647 wines over four days, and
highlighted the outstanding quality of Australian wine.
“We are fortunate to have a very talented team of judges from a wide range of backgrounds associated with
the wine trade, and they have maintained the judging standards of this show to the very highest level,” Mr Brajkovich said.
“Shiraz remains the largest varietal category in the wine show, with an ever-increasing range of regional and
stylistic interpretations across all the vintages, from bright young wines to classically aged beauties. Cabernet
Sauvignon, and blends based on it, have performed very well this year, especially from the 2015 vintage, as
have the Grenache and Grenache blends which were vibrant, textural and very impressive.
“South Australian grown wines also shone in the provenance section, with Coonawarra’s Lindemans taking
home the Most Outstanding wine of provenance, for their (2015, 2010, 2005) Limestone Ridge Shiraz
Cabernet.
“The 2016 Chardonnay class was very large this year, and were widely divergent in both style and quality, with
Evans & Tate from Margaret River, WA awarded the trophy for best Chardonnay and the George Fairbrother
Memorial for best white wine in show.”
Four wine producers received back-to-back honours in the same classes in 2016 and 2017 — Yalumba (best
Shiraz), Tyrells (best Semillon), d’Arenberg (best sweet white table wine) and St Agnes (Best Brandy).
Members of the public can sample the trophy winning wines tonight at Taste of the Best – the Royal Adelaide
Wine Show Public Tasting. For details visit www.thewineshow.com.au.
2017 Royal Adelaide Wine Show results:
THE MAX SCHUBERT AM TROPHY MOST OUTSTANDING RED WINE IN SHOW
Sponsored by the Royal Agricultural and Horticultural Society of South Australia
Red Knot Grenache Shiraz Mourvedre 2016
Shingleback
THE GEORGE FAIRBROTHER MEMORIAL TROPHY MOST OUTSTANDING WHITE WINE IN SHOW
Sponsored by Duxton Capital Australia
Karridale Chardonnay 2015
Evans & Tate
THE GRAMP, HARDY, HILL SMITH PRIZE FOR OUTSTANDING WINE OF PROVENANCE
Sponsored by Inventure Partners
Lindemans Coonawarra Limestone Ridge Shiraz Cabernet (2015, 2010, 2005)
Lindemans Wines Pty Ltd
THE F.MILLER & CO PRIZE FOR WINEMAKER OF THE OUTSTANDING WINE OF PROVENANCE
Sponsored by F Miller & Co Pty Ltd
Brett Sharpe
Lindemans Wines Pty Ltd
PROFESSOR AJ PERKINS TROPHY BEST CABERNET SAUVIGNON IN SHOW
Sponsored by Vili's
Richardson Cabernet Sauvignon 2013
Blue Pyrenees Estate
THE WINE COMMUNICATORS OF AUSTRALIA, SA CHAPTER TROPHY BEST SHIRAZ IN SHOW
Sponsored by Wine Communicators of Australia, SA Chapter
Yalumba The Octavius Shiraz 2013
The Yalumba Wine Company
THE TILBROOK RASHEED TROPHY BEST GRENACHE OR GRENACHE BLEND
Sponsored by Tilbrook Rasheed
Red Knot Grenache Shiraz Mourvedre 2016
Shingleback
THE LALLEMAND AUSTRALIA TROPHY BEST PINOT NOIR IN SHOW
Sponsored by Lallemand Australia Pty Ltd
Eddystone Point Pinot Noir 2016
Eddystone Point
THE KARL SEPPELT AO TROPHY BEST OTHER VARIETAL RED
Sponsored by Mr David C Dridan OAM and Integrated Precision Viticulture
Brown Brothers Cellar Door Release Montepulciano 2016
Brown Brothers Milawa Vineyard Pty Ltd
THE DR RAY BECKWITH OAM MEMORIAL TROPHY BEST TRADITIONAL AUSTRALIAN RED BLEND
Sponsored by Sip'n Save
Jacob's Creek Expedition Barossa Valley Cabernet Shiraz 2015
Jacob's Creek
THE RADOUX AUSTRALIA TROPHY BEST OTHER RED BLEND
Sponsored by Radoux Australia
Local Heroes Shiraz Grenache 2016
Shingleback
THE MONTGOMERY TROPHY BEST RED WINE UNDER $20
Sponsored by Bunzl Outsourcing Services Ltd
Red Knot Grenache Shiraz Mourvedre 2016
Shingleback
THE SEGUIN MOREAU TROPHY BEST CHARDONNAY IN SHOW
Sponsored by Seguin Moreau Australasia
Karridale Chardonnay 2015
Evans & Tate
THE AUSTRALIAN WINE RESEARCH INSTITUTE COMMERCIAL SERVICES TROPHY
BEST RIESLING IN SHOW
Sponsored by AWRI Commercial Services
Leasingham Classic Clare Riesling 2012
Leasingham
THE ARKABA CELLARS TROPHY BEST SAUVIGNON BLANC IN SHOW
Sponsored by Arkaba Hotel
Lambrook Adelaide Hills Sauvignon Blanc 2017
Lambrook Wines
THE FINLAYSONS TROPHY BEST SEMILLON IN SHOW
Sponsored by Finlaysons
Vat 1 Semillon 2005
Tyrrells Vineyards Pty Ltd
THE PROGRAMMED PROPERTY SERVICES TROPHY BEST OTHER VARIETAL WHITE
Sponsored by Programmed Property Services Limited
Saltram Winemakers Selection Fiano 2017
Saltram Wine Estates
THE ENERGY ACTION TROPHY BEST ROSÉ
Sponsored by Energy Action
Jericho Rose 2017
Jericho Wines
THE BDO TROPHY BEST DRY WHITE BLEND
Sponsored by BDO
Alkoomi White Label Semillon Sauvignon Blanc 2017
Alkoomi Wines
THE CCL LABEL CLEAR IMAGE TROPHY BEST SWEET WHITE TABLE WINE
Sponsored by CCL Label Clear Image
The Noble Botryotinia Fuckeliana 2015
d'Arenberg
THE FASSINA LIQUOR TROPHY BEST WHITE WINE UNDER $20
Sponsored by Fassina Liquor
Lambrook Adelaide Hills Sauvignon Blanc 2017
Lambrook Wines
THE HURTLE AND NORMAN WALKER TROPHY BEST SPARKLING WINE IN SHOW
Sponsored by Cellarbrations Independent Liquor Stores
House of Arras Blanc de Blancs 2008
House of Arras
THE JOHN FORNACHON MEMORIAL TROPHY BEST APERA, TOPAQUE OR MUSCAT
Sponsored by Cutler Brands
Morris Old Premium Muscat
Morris Wines Pty Ltd
THE INDAILY TROPHY BEST AUSTRALIAN VINTAGE, TAWNY OR RUBY
Sponsored by www.indaily.com.au
Morris Old Premium Tawny
Morris Wines Pty Ltd
THE T.W.C ANGOVE AM MEMORIAL TROPHY BEST BRANDY IN SHOW
Sponsored by Gerry Colella
St Agnes XO Brandy
St Agnes Distillery