South Australian wines finish on top

After a week of rigorous judging, the results of the 2017 Royal Adelaide Wine Show are finally in – and South

Australia has proven its claim as one of the great wine producing regions of the world.

South Australian producers dominated the trophy tally, with 15 of the 25 trophies awarded to the home state

at this morning’s presentation ceremony at the Adelaide Showground.

McLaren Vale’s Shingleback Wine has won the coveted Max Schubert Trophy for most outstanding red wine

in show with their 2016 Red Knot Grenache Shiraz Mourvedre.

Furthermore, Shingleback also took home the Tilbrook Rasheed Trophy for best Grenache or Grenache blend,

the Montgomery Trophy for best red wine under $20 and the Radoux Australia Trophy for best other red

blend, for their 2016 Local Heroes Shiraz Grenache.

Chairman of judges Michael Brajkovich MW said the judging team evaluated 2,647 wines over four days, and

highlighted the outstanding quality of Australian wine.

“We are fortunate to have a very talented team of judges from a wide range of backgrounds associated with

the wine trade, and they have maintained the judging standards of this show to the very highest level,” Mr Brajkovich said.

“Shiraz remains the largest varietal category in the wine show, with an ever-increasing range of regional and

stylistic interpretations across all the vintages, from bright young wines to classically aged beauties. Cabernet

Sauvignon, and blends based on it, have performed very well this year, especially from the 2015 vintage, as

have the Grenache and Grenache blends which were vibrant, textural and very impressive.

“South Australian grown wines also shone in the provenance section, with Coonawarra’s Lindemans taking

home the Most Outstanding wine of provenance, for their (2015, 2010, 2005) Limestone Ridge Shiraz

Cabernet.

“The 2016 Chardonnay class was very large this year, and were widely divergent in both style and quality, with

Evans & Tate from Margaret River, WA awarded the trophy for best Chardonnay and the George Fairbrother

Memorial for best white wine in show.”

Four wine producers received back-to-back honours in the same classes in 2016 and 2017 — Yalumba (best

Shiraz), Tyrells (best Semillon), d’Arenberg (best sweet white table wine) and St Agnes (Best Brandy).

Members of the public can sample the trophy winning wines tonight at Taste of the Best – the Royal Adelaide

Wine Show Public Tasting. For details visit www.thewineshow.com.au.

2017 Royal Adelaide Wine Show results:

THE MAX SCHUBERT AM TROPHY MOST OUTSTANDING RED WINE IN SHOW

Sponsored by the Royal Agricultural and Horticultural Society of South Australia

Red Knot Grenache Shiraz Mourvedre 2016

Shingleback

THE GEORGE FAIRBROTHER MEMORIAL TROPHY MOST OUTSTANDING WHITE WINE IN SHOW

Sponsored by Duxton Capital Australia

Karridale Chardonnay 2015

Evans & Tate

THE GRAMP, HARDY, HILL SMITH PRIZE FOR OUTSTANDING WINE OF PROVENANCE

Sponsored by Inventure Partners

Lindemans Coonawarra Limestone Ridge Shiraz Cabernet (2015, 2010, 2005)

Lindemans Wines Pty Ltd

THE F.MILLER & CO PRIZE FOR WINEMAKER OF THE OUTSTANDING WINE OF PROVENANCE

Sponsored by F Miller & Co Pty Ltd

Brett Sharpe

Lindemans Wines Pty Ltd

PROFESSOR AJ PERKINS TROPHY BEST CABERNET SAUVIGNON IN SHOW

Sponsored by Vili's

Richardson Cabernet Sauvignon 2013

Blue Pyrenees Estate

THE WINE COMMUNICATORS OF AUSTRALIA, SA CHAPTER TROPHY BEST SHIRAZ IN SHOW

Sponsored by Wine Communicators of Australia, SA Chapter

Yalumba The Octavius Shiraz 2013

The Yalumba Wine Company

THE TILBROOK RASHEED TROPHY BEST GRENACHE OR GRENACHE BLEND

Sponsored by Tilbrook Rasheed

Red Knot Grenache Shiraz Mourvedre 2016

Shingleback

THE LALLEMAND AUSTRALIA TROPHY BEST PINOT NOIR IN SHOW

Sponsored by Lallemand Australia Pty Ltd

Eddystone Point Pinot Noir 2016

Eddystone Point

THE KARL SEPPELT AO TROPHY BEST OTHER VARIETAL RED

Sponsored by Mr David C Dridan OAM and Integrated Precision Viticulture

Brown Brothers Cellar Door Release Montepulciano 2016

Brown Brothers Milawa Vineyard Pty Ltd

THE DR RAY BECKWITH OAM MEMORIAL TROPHY BEST TRADITIONAL AUSTRALIAN RED BLEND

Sponsored by Sip'n Save

Jacob's Creek Expedition Barossa Valley Cabernet Shiraz 2015

Jacob's Creek

THE RADOUX AUSTRALIA TROPHY BEST OTHER RED BLEND

Sponsored by Radoux Australia

Local Heroes Shiraz Grenache 2016

Shingleback

THE MONTGOMERY TROPHY BEST RED WINE UNDER $20

Sponsored by Bunzl Outsourcing Services Ltd

Red Knot Grenache Shiraz Mourvedre 2016

Shingleback

THE SEGUIN MOREAU TROPHY BEST CHARDONNAY IN SHOW

Sponsored by Seguin Moreau Australasia

Karridale Chardonnay 2015

Evans & Tate

THE AUSTRALIAN WINE RESEARCH INSTITUTE COMMERCIAL SERVICES TROPHY

BEST RIESLING IN SHOW

Sponsored by AWRI Commercial Services

Leasingham Classic Clare Riesling 2012

Leasingham

THE ARKABA CELLARS TROPHY BEST SAUVIGNON BLANC IN SHOW

Sponsored by Arkaba Hotel

Lambrook Adelaide Hills Sauvignon Blanc 2017

Lambrook Wines

THE FINLAYSONS TROPHY BEST SEMILLON IN SHOW

Sponsored by Finlaysons

Vat 1 Semillon 2005

Tyrrells Vineyards Pty Ltd

THE PROGRAMMED PROPERTY SERVICES TROPHY BEST OTHER VARIETAL WHITE

Sponsored by Programmed Property Services Limited

Saltram Winemakers Selection Fiano 2017

Saltram Wine Estates

THE ENERGY ACTION TROPHY BEST ROSÉ

Sponsored by Energy Action

Jericho Rose 2017

Jericho Wines

THE BDO TROPHY BEST DRY WHITE BLEND

Sponsored by BDO

Alkoomi White Label Semillon Sauvignon Blanc 2017

Alkoomi Wines

THE CCL LABEL CLEAR IMAGE TROPHY BEST SWEET WHITE TABLE WINE

Sponsored by CCL Label Clear Image

The Noble Botryotinia Fuckeliana 2015

d'Arenberg

THE FASSINA LIQUOR TROPHY BEST WHITE WINE UNDER $20

Sponsored by Fassina Liquor

Lambrook Adelaide Hills Sauvignon Blanc 2017

Lambrook Wines

THE HURTLE AND NORMAN WALKER TROPHY BEST SPARKLING WINE IN SHOW

Sponsored by Cellarbrations Independent Liquor Stores

House of Arras Blanc de Blancs 2008

House of Arras

THE JOHN FORNACHON MEMORIAL TROPHY BEST APERA, TOPAQUE OR MUSCAT

Sponsored by Cutler Brands

Morris Old Premium Muscat

Morris Wines Pty Ltd

THE INDAILY TROPHY BEST AUSTRALIAN VINTAGE, TAWNY OR RUBY

Sponsored by www.indaily.com.au

Morris Old Premium Tawny

Morris Wines Pty Ltd

THE T.W.C ANGOVE AM MEMORIAL TROPHY BEST BRANDY IN SHOW

Sponsored by Gerry Colella

St Agnes XO Brandy

St Agnes Distillery